The total number of confirmed cases grew to 821,947.

Ukraine said 8,641 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of December 7, 2020, against 11,590 cases registered as of December 6, 2020.

For the first time, the figure was below 9,000, over almost a month, from 8,687 cases reported as of November 9, according to the interactive map compiled by the National Security and Defense Council.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 821,947 as of December 7, 2020.

As many as 423,704 patients, including 5,123 in the past day, have recovered.

The death toll has hit 13,733 with 145 fatalities recorded in the past 24 hours.

Read alsoNSDC names possible dates for start of mass vaccination against COVID-19 in UkraineThe government reported 384,510 active cases as of December 7. In total, there have been 912,642 reports on suspected COVID-19 since the beginning of 2020.

"In the past day, 8,641 people tested positive for the coronavirus, including390 children and 284 healthcare workers. Some 1,037 new patients were hospitalized," Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov wrote on Facebook on Monday.

In total, 33,502 tests were conducted in the country in the past day. In particular, there were 27,881 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests run, as well as 5,621 ELISA (enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay) tests.

The highest number of new confirmed cases in the past 24 hours was registered the city of Kyiv (1,526), Dnipropetrovsk region (960), Odesa region (662), Kyiv region (635), and Sumy region (477).

Data from Russia-occupied areas – the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, the city of Sevastopol, parts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions – is not available.

Author: UNIAN