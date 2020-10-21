Some 256 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in Crimea and the city of Sevastopol in the past day.

Experts from the Crimean Human Rights Group (CHRG) say 8,953 COVID-19 cases, including 181 fatalities, have been registered in Russian-occupied Crimea since the start of the coronavirus epidemic.

"Some 256 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in Crimea and the city of Sevastopol in the past day," the CHRG said on Facebook on October 21, referring to the occupying authorities' data.

In Sevastopol alone, 53 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in the past day.

In total, 1,743 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the city since the start of the epidemic.

Ukraine said 6,719 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of October 21, 2020, marking yet another highest daily rise.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 315,826.

Author: UNIAN