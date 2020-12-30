Some 329 servicemen are now isolated (including self-isolation).

The number of COVID-19 coronavirus cases registered in the Armed Forces of Ukraine rose by 100 as of the morning of December 30.

"As of 10:00 Kyiv time on December 30, some 1,997 people in the Armed Forces of Ukraine had acute respiratory illness COVID-19 caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. In total, 11,817 people have recovered and 38 have died during the pandemic," the press service of the Medical Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine wrote on Facebook on Wednesday. "Some 100 new COVID-19 cases were registered in the past 24 hours."

Read alsoSituation with COVID-19 may improve in summer, expert saysOf those newly-infected, 25 people have been hospitalized, while the rest are self-isolating, undergoing treatment at home under doctors' supervision. Currently, their state of health is satisfactory.

Some 329 servicemen are now isolated (including self-isolation). The number of those whose isolation term is expiring in the next three days is 48 people.

Ukraine said 7,986 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of December 30, 2020,

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 1,045,348.

