The number of COVID-19 coronavirus cases registered in the Armed Forces of Ukraine rose by 111 as of the morning of December 9.

"As of 10:00 Kyiv time on December 9, some 3,120 people in the Armed Forces of Ukraine had acute respiratory illness COVID-19 caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. In total, 8,309 people have recovered and 30 have died during the pandemic," the press service of the Medical Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine wrote on Facebook on Wednesday. "Some 111 new COVID-19 cases were registered in the past 24 hours."

Read alsoUkraine may introduce two-week lockdown from Jan 1 – mediaOf those newly-infected, nine people have been hospitalized, while another 102 are self-isolating, undergoing treatment at home under doctors' supervision. Currently, their state of health is satisfactory.

Some 527 servicemen are now isolated (including self-isolation). The number of those whose isolation term is expiring in the next three days is 96 people.

COVID-19 in Ukraine: Latest developments

Ukraine said 12,585 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of December 9, 2020.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 845,343.

