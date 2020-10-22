Some 439 servicemen are now isolated (including self-isolation).

The number of COVID-19 coronavirus cases registered in the Armed Forces of Ukraine rose by 129 as of the morning of October 22.

"As of 10:00 Kyiv time on October 22, some 1,190 people in the Armed Forces of Ukraine had acute respiratory illness COVID-19 caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. In total, 3,479 people have recovered and 14 have died during the pandemic," the press service of the Medical Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine wrote on Facebook on October 22. "Some 129 new COVID-19 cases were registered in the past 24 hours."

Read alsoZelensky assures no new lockdown planned in Ukraine, announces "unique" Ukrainian vaccineOf those newly-infected, 26 people have been hospitalized, while another 103 are self-isolating, undergoing treatment at home under doctors' supervision. Currently, their state of health is satisfactory.

Some 439 servicemen are now isolated (including self-isolation). The number of those whose isolation term is expiring in the next three days is 90 people.

Ukraine said 7,053 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of October 22, 2020, marking yet another highest daily rise.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 322,879.

