As many as 134,898 patients, including 2,679 in the past day, have recovered.

Ukraine said 7,053 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of October 22, 2020, marking yet another highest daily rise.

Read alsoExpert elaborates on why Ukraine unable to develop own COVID-19 vaccineThe total number of confirmed cases grew to 322,879 as of October 22, 2020, according to the interactive map of the National Security and Defense Council.

The death toll has hit 6,043 with 116 fatalities recorded in the past day.

The government reported 181,938 active cases as of October 22. In total, there have been 393,957 reports on suspected COVID-19 since the beginning of 2020.

The highest number of new confirmed cases in the past 24 hours was registered the city of Kyiv (631 cases), Kharkiv region (627), Odesa region (600), Khmelnytsky region (381), and Dnipropetrovsk region (363).

The overall incidence per region is as follows:

32,500 (+631) in the city of Kyiv;

30,899 (+627) in Kharkiv region;

26,021 (+319) cases in Lviv region;

20,557 (+600) in Odesa region;

18,562 (+248) in Chernivtsi region;

18,283 (+313) in Ternopil region;

17,447 (+233) in Ivano-Frankivsk region;

16,691 (+263) in Rivne region;

13,688 (+269) in Kyiv region;

12,285(+173) in Zakarpattia region;

12,068 (+363) in Dnipropetrovsk region;

11,942 (+381) in Khmelnytsky region;

11,574 (+207) in Volyn region;

10,838 (+204) in Zhytomyr region;

9,730 (+221) in Sumy region;

8,782 (+138) in Vinnytsia region;

7,896 (+267) in Donetsk region (Ukrainian-controlled districts);

7,541 (+227) in Cherkasy region;

7,367 (+203) in Chernihiv region;

7,216 (+336) in Poltava region;

7,093 (+309) in Zaporizhia region;

6,428 (+172) in Mykolaiv region;

2,844 (+105) in Kherson region;

2,841 (+155) in Luhansk region (Ukrainian-controlled districts); and

1,786 (+89) in Kirovohrad region.

Data from Russia-occupied areas – the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, the city of Sevastopol, parts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions – is not available.

Quarantine: Background

On August 1, new rules for adaptive quarantine were enforced in Ukraine. All regions were divided into "green", "yellow", "orange", and "red" zones according to the level of the epidemic threat.

On October 13, the Cabinet of Ministers extended the adaptive quarantine until the end of the year, passing certain changes to regulations.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said it was a "necessary step," adding that such quarantine is "the most effective mechanism" in tackling COVID-19 in Ukraine and beyond.

