The number of COVID-19 coronavirus cases registered in the Armed Forces of Ukraine rose by 131 as of the morning of October 21.

"As of 10:00 Kyiv time on October 21, some 1,107 people in the Armed Forces of Ukraine had acute respiratory illness COVID-19 caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. In total, 3,433 people have recovered and 14 have died during the pandemic," the press service of the Medical Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine wrote on Facebook on October 21. "Some 131 new COVID-19 cases were registered in the past 24 hours."

Read alsoExpert elaborates on why Ukraine unable to develop own COVID-19 vaccineOf those newly-infected, 20 people have been hospitalized, while another 111 are self-isolating, undergoing treatment at home under doctors' supervision. Currently, their state of health is satisfactory.

Some 394 servicemen are now isolated (including self-isolation). The number of those whose isolation term is expiring in the next three days is 42 people.

COVID-19 in Ukraine: Latest

Ukraine said 6,719 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of October 21, 2020, marking yet another highest daily rise.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 315,826.

Author: UNIAN