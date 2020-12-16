Some 421 servicemen are now isolated (including self-isolation).

The number of COVID-19 coronavirus cases registered in the Armed Forces of Ukraine rose by 144 as of the morning of December 16.

"As of 10:00 Kyiv time on December 16, some 3,186 people in the Armed Forces of Ukraine had acute respiratory illness COVID-19 caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. In total, 9,145 people have recovered and 33 have died during the pandemic," the press service of the Medical Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine wrote on Facebook on Wednesday. "Some 144 new COVID-19 cases were registered in the past 24 hours."

Read alsoUkraine may receive first batch of COVID-19 vaccines in Feb 2021 – health ministerOf those newly-infected, 18 people have been hospitalized, while the rest are self-isolating, undergoing treatment at home under doctors' supervision. Currently, their state of health is satisfactory.

Some 421 servicemen are now isolated (including self-isolation). The number of those whose isolation term is expiring in the next three days is 163 people.

COVID-19 in Ukraine: Latest developments

Ukraine said 10,622 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of December 16, 2020.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 919,704.

Author: UNIAN