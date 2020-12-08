Some 524 servicemen are now isolated (including self-isolation).

The number of COVID-19 coronavirus cases registered in the Armed Forces of Ukraine rose by 148 as of the morning of December 8.

"As of 10:00 Kyiv time on December 8, some 3,266 people in the Armed Forces of Ukraine had acute respiratory illness COVID-19 caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. In total, 8,087 people have recovered and 29 have died during the pandemic," the press service of the Medical Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine wrote on Facebook on Tuesday. "Some 148 new COVID-19 cases were registered in the past 24 hours."

Read alsoHealth Ministry drawing up schedules for COVID-19 vaccinationOf those newly-infected, 29 people have been hospitalized, while another 119 are self-isolating, undergoing treatment at home under doctors' supervision. Currently, their state of health is satisfactory.

Some 524 servicemen are now isolated (including self-isolation). The number of those whose isolation term is expiring in the next three days is 85 people.

Ukraine said 10,811 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of December 8, 2020.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 832,758.

