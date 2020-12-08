The total number of confirmed cases grew to 832,758.

Ukraine said 10,811 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of December 8, 2020.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 832,758 as of December 8, 2020, according to the interactive map compiled by the National Security and Defense Council.

As many as 436,564 patients, including 12,860 in the past day, have recovered, which exceeded the number of confirmed new daily cases.

The death toll has hit 13,928 with 195 fatalities recorded in the past 24 hours.

The government reported 382,266 active cases as of December 8. In total, there have been 924,410 reports on suspected COVID-19 since the beginning of 2020.

"In the past day, 10,811 people tested positive for the coronavirus, including 520 children and 512 healthcare workers. Some 1,319 new patients were hospitalized," Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov wrote on Facebook on Tuesday.

In total, 55,070 tests were conducted in the country in the past day. In particular, there were 30,718 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests run, as well as 24,352 ELISA (enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay) tests.

Read alsoUkraine to additionally buy 1.2 mln PCR tests to diagnose COVID-19The highest number of new confirmed cases in the past 24 hours was registered the city of Kyiv (1,475), Odesa region (1,043), Zaporizhia region (948), Poltava region (916), and Cherkasy region (746).

Data from Russia-occupied areas – the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, the city of Sevastopol, parts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions – is not available.

Author: UNIAN