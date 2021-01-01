Some 200 servicemen are now isolated (including self-isolation).

The number of COVID-19 coronavirus cases registered in the Armed Forces of Ukraine rose by 163 as of the morning of January 1.

"As of 10:00 Kyiv time on January 1, some 1,766 people in the Armed Forces of Ukraine had acute respiratory illness COVID-19 caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. In total, 12,360 people have recovered and 38 have died during the pandemic," the press service of the Medical Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine wrote on Facebook on Friday. "Some 163 new COVID-19 cases were registered in the past 24 hours."

Read alsoZelensky speaks of benefits of Chinese vaccine against COVID-19Of those newly-infected, 26 people have been hospitalized, while the rest are self-isolating, undergoing treatment at home under doctors' supervision. Currently, their state of health is satisfactory.

Some 200 servicemen are now isolated (including self-isolation). The number of those whose isolation term is expiring in the next three days is 23 people.

COVID-19 in Ukraine: Latest developments

Ukraine said 9,432 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of January 1, 2021.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 1,064,479.

Author: UNIAN