Ukraine said 9,432 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of January 1, 2021.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 1,064,479 as of January 1, 2021, according to the interactive map compiled by the National Security and Defense Council.

As many as 720,009 patients, including 10,016 in the past day, have recovered.

Read alsoZelensky speaks of benefits of Chinese vaccine against COVID-19The death toll has hit 18,680 with 147 fatalities recorded in the past 24 hours.

The government reported 325,790 active cases as of January 1. In total, there have been 1,163,016 reports on suspected COVID-19 since the beginning of 2020.

The highest number of new confirmed cases in the past 24 hours was registered the city of Kyiv (885), Kharkiv region (713), and Kyiv region (627).

Data from Russia-occupied areas – the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, the city of Sevastopol, parts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions – is not available.

Author: UNIAN