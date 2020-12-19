Some 338 servicemen are now isolated (including self-isolation).

The number of COVID-19 coronavirus cases registered in the Armed Forces of Ukraine rose by 165 as of the morning of December 19.

Read alsoKyiv mayor reports over 1,300 new COVID-19 cases as of Dec 19"As of 10:00 Kyiv time on December 19, some 3,032 people in the Armed Forces of Ukraine had acute respiratory illness COVID-19 caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. In total, 9,834 people have recovered and 35 have died during the pandemic," the press service of the Medical Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine wrote on Facebook on Saturday. "Some 165 new COVID-19 cases were registered in the past 24 hours."

Of those newly-infected, 19 people have been hospitalized, while the rest are self-isolating, undergoing treatment at home under doctors' supervision. Currently, their state of health is satisfactory.

Some 338 servicemen are now isolated (including self-isolation). The number of those whose isolation term is expiring in the next three days is 63 people.

COVID-19 in Ukraine: Latest developments

Ukraine said 11,742 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of December 19, 2020.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 956,123.

Author: UNIAN