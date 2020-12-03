Some 437 servicemen are now isolated (including self-isolation).

The number of COVID-19 coronavirus cases registered in the Armed Forces of Ukraine rose by 189 as of the morning of December 3.

"As of 10:00 Kyiv time on December 3, some 3,146 people in the Armed Forces of Ukraine had acute respiratory illness COVID-19 caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. In total, 7,533 people have recovered and 27 have died during the pandemic," the press service of the Medical Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine wrote on Facebook on December 3. "Some 189 new COVID-19 cases were registered in the past 24 hours."

Read alsoUkraine may step up quarantine curbs in early January – mediaOf those newly-infected, 21 people have been hospitalized, while another 168 are self-isolating, undergoing treatment at home under doctors' supervision. Currently, their state of health is satisfactory.

Some 437 servicemen are now isolated (including self-isolation). The number of those whose isolation term is expiring in the next three days is 65 people.

Ukraine said 14,496 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of December 3, 2020.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 772,760.

