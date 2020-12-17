Some 333 servicemen are now isolated (including self-isolation).

The number of COVID-19 coronavirus cases registered in the Armed Forces of Ukraine rose by 199 as of the morning of December 17.

"As of 10:00 Kyiv time on December 17, some 3,159 people in the Armed Forces of Ukraine had acute respiratory illness COVID-19 caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. In total, 9,371 people have recovered and 34 have died during the pandemic," the press service of the Medical Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine wrote on Facebook on Thursday. "Some 199 new COVID-19 cases were registered in the past 24 hours."

Read alsoHealth Ministry expects first vaccines from COVAX in March 2021Of those newly-infected, four people have been hospitalized, while the rest are self-isolating, undergoing treatment at home under doctors' supervision. Currently, their state of health is satisfactory.

COVID-19 in Ukraine: Latest developments

Ukraine said 12,047 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of December 17, 2020.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 931,751.

