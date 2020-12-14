Some 404 servicemen are now isolated (including self-isolation).

The number of COVID-19 coronavirus cases registered in the Armed Forces of Ukraine rose by 20 as of the morning of December 14.

"As of 10:00 Kyiv time on December 14, some 3,264 people in the Armed Forces of Ukraine had acute respiratory illness COVID-19 caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. In total, 8,839 people have recovered and 32 have died during the pandemic," the press service of the Medical Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine wrote on Facebook on Monday. "Some 20 new COVID-19 cases were registered in the past 24 hours."

Read alsoCOVAX approves over 8 mln doses of free COVID-19 vaccine for Ukraine, official saysOf those newly-infected, one person have been hospitalized, while another 19 are self-isolating, undergoing treatment at home under doctors' supervision. Currently, their state of health is satisfactory.

Some 404 servicemen are now isolated (including self-isolation). The number of those whose isolation term is expiring in the next three days is 164 people.

Ukraine said 6,451 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of December 14, 2020.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 900,666.

