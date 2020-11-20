Some 387 servicemen are now isolated (including self-isolation).

The number of COVID-19 coronavirus cases registered in the Armed Forces of Ukraine rose by 225 as of the morning of November 20.

"As of 10:00 Kyiv time on November 20, some 2,650 people in the Armed Forces of Ukraine had acute respiratory illness COVID-19 caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. In total, 5,939 people have recovered and 25 have died during the pandemic," the press service of the Medical Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine wrote on Facebook on November 20. "Some 225 new COVID-19 cases were registered in the past 24 hours."

Read alsoLockdown may be introduced in Ukraine in Dec – Ivano-Frankivsk mayorOf those newly-infected, 33 people have been hospitalized, while another 192 are self-isolating, undergoing treatment at home under doctors' supervision. Currently, their state of health is satisfactory.

Some 387 servicemen are now isolated (including self-isolation). The number of those whose isolation term is expiring in the next three days is 70 people.

Ukraine said 14,575 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of November 20, 2020, marking yet another highest daily rise.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 598,085.

