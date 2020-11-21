Some 393 servicemen are now isolated (including self-isolation).

The number of COVID-19 coronavirus cases registered in the Armed Forces of Ukraine rose by 264 as of the morning of November 21.

"As of 10:00 Kyiv time on November 21, some 2,757 people in the Armed Forces of Ukraine had acute respiratory illness COVID-19 caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. In total, 6,096 people have recovered and 25 have died during the pandemic," the press service of the Medical Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine wrote on Facebook on November 21. "Some 264 new COVID-19 cases were registered in the past 24 hours."

Read alsoPresident's Office explains why lockdown could be re-introduced in UkraineOf those newly-infected, 41 people have been hospitalized, while another 223 are self-isolating, undergoing treatment at home under doctors' supervision. Currently, their state of health is satisfactory.

Some 393 servicemen are now isolated (including self-isolation). The number of those whose isolation term is expiring in the next three days is 68 people.

COVID-19 in Ukraine: Latest developments

Ukraine said 14,580 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of November 21, 2020, marking yet another highest daily rise.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 612,665.

Author: UNIAN