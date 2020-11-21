The total number of confirmed cases grew to 612,665 as of November 21, 2020.

Ukraine said 14,580 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of November 21, 2020, marking yet another highest daily rise.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 612,665 as of November 21, 2020, according to the interactive map compiled by the National Security and Defense Council.

Read alsoUkraine could be put on full lockdown once daily COVID-19 cases reach 30,000As many as 282,313 patients, including 7,989 in the past day, have recovered.

The death toll has hit 10,813 with 215 fatalities recorded in the past day.

The government reported 319,539 active cases as of November 21. In total, there have been 695,428 reports on suspected COVID-19 since the beginning of 2020.

In total, 71,949 tests were conducted in the country in the past day. In particular, there were 45,508 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests run, as well as 26,441 ELISA (enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay) tests.

The highest number of new confirmed cases in the past 24 hours was registered in Dnipropetrovsk region (1,342), the city of Kyiv (1,213), Sumy region (961), Kyiv region (953), and Zaporizhia region (810).

More news reports

Author: UNIAN