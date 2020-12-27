Some 421 servicemen are now isolated (including self-isolation).

The number of COVID-19 coronavirus cases registered in the Armed Forces of Ukraine rose by 32 as of the morning of December 27.

"As of 10:00 Kyiv time on December 27, some 2,374 people in the Armed Forces of Ukraine had acute respiratory illness COVID-19 caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. In total, 11,246 people have recovered and 37 have died during the pandemic," the press service of the Medical Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine wrote on Facebook on Sunday. "Some 32 new COVID-19 cases were registered in the past 24 hours."

Read alsoHealth official says over 70% of beds in hospitals have oxygen supplyOf those newly-infected, five people have been hospitalized, while the rest are self-isolating, undergoing treatment at home under doctors' supervision. Currently, their state of health is satisfactory.

Some 421 servicemen are now isolated (including self-isolation). The number of those whose isolation term is expiring in the next three days is 34 people.

Ukraine said 6,113 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of December 27, 2020.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 1,025,989.

