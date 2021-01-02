Some 179 servicemen are now isolated (including self-isolation).

The number of COVID-19 coronavirus cases registered in the Armed Forces of Ukraine rose by 42 as of the morning of January 2.

Read alsoKyiv mayor reports 293 new COVID-19 cases, seven deaths as of Jan 2"As of 10:00 Kyiv time on January 2, some 1,775 people in the Armed Forces of Ukraine had acute respiratory illness COVID-19 caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. In total, 12,393 people have recovered and 38 have died during the pandemic," the press service of the Medical Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine wrote on Facebook on Saturday. "Some 42 new COVID-19 cases were registered in the past 24 hours."

Of those newly-infected, three people have been hospitalized, while the rest are self-isolating, undergoing treatment at home under doctors' supervision. Currently, their state of health is satisfactory.

Some 179 servicemen are now isolated (including self-isolation). The number of those whose isolation term is expiring in the next three days is 19 people.

COVID-19 in Ukraine: Latest developments

Ukraine reported a sharp decrease in the number of new active COVID-19 cases that had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of January 2, 2021, that is 5,038 against 9,432 registered a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 1,069,517.

Author: UNIAN