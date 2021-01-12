Some 42 servicemen are now isolated (including self-isolation).

The number of COVID-19 coronavirus cases registered in the Armed Forces of Ukraine rose by 59 as of the morning of January 12.

"As of 10:00 Kyiv time on January 12, some 964 people in the Armed Forces of Ukraine had acute respiratory illness COVID-19 caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. In total, 13,640 people have recovered and 38 have died during the pandemic," the press service of the Medical Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine wrote on Facebook on Tuesday. "Fifty-nine new COVID-19 cases were registered in the past 24 hours."

Read alsoPolice record over 1,500 violators of quarantine curbs since January lockdown"Of those newly-infected, 10 people have been hospitalized, while the rest are self-isolating, undergoing treatment at home under doctors' supervision. Currently, their state of health is satisfactory.

Some 42 servicemen are now isolated (including self-isolation). The number of those whose isolation term is expiring in the next three days is 32 people.

COVID-19 in Ukraine: Latest developments

Ukraine said 5,116 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of January 12, 2021.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 1,124,430.

Author: UNIAN