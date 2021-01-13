Some 25 servicemen are now isolated (including self-isolation).

The number of COVID-19 coronavirus cases registered in the Armed Forces of Ukraine rose by 64 as of the morning of January 13.

"As of 10:00 Kyiv time on January 13, some 897 people in the Armed Forces of Ukraine had acute respiratory illness COVID-19 caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. In total, 13,772 people have recovered and 38 have died during the pandemic," the press service of the Medical Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine wrote on Facebook on Wednesday. "Sixty-four new COVID-19 cases were registered in the past 24 hours."

Read alsoHealth chief insists on extending lockdown in Ukraine beyond Jan 24Of those newly-infected, seven people have been hospitalized, while the rest are self-isolating, undergoing treatment at home under doctors' supervision. Currently, their state of health is satisfactory.

Some 25 servicemen are now isolated (including self-isolation). The number of those whose isolation term is expiring in the next three days is 32 people.

COVID-19 in Ukraine: Latest developments

Ukraine said 6,409 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of January 13, 2021.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 1,130,839.

