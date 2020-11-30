Some 412 servicemen are now isolated (including self-isolation).

The number of COVID-19 coronavirus cases registered in the Armed Forces of Ukraine rose by 68 as of the morning of November 30.

"As of 10:00 Kyiv time on November 30, some 3,140 people in the Armed Forces of Ukraine had acute respiratory illness COVID-19 caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. In total, 7,064 people have recovered and 26 have died during the pandemic," the press service of the Medical Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine wrote on Facebook on November 30. "Some 68 new COVID-19 cases were registered in the past 24 hours."

Read alsoMP Dubinsky: Cabinet to re-impose full lockdown in Ukraine from Dec 24Of those newly-infected, 21 people have been hospitalized, while another 47 are self-isolating, undergoing treatment at home under doctors' supervision. Currently, their state of health is satisfactory.

Some 412 servicemen are now isolated (including self-isolation). The number of those whose isolation term is expiring in the next three days is 65 people.

Ukraine said 9,946 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of November 30, 2020.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 732,625.

Author: UNIAN