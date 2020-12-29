Some 217 servicemen are now isolated (including self-isolation).

The number of COVID-19 coronavirus cases registered in the Armed Forces of Ukraine rose by 91 as of the morning of December 29.

"As of 10:00 Kyiv time on December 29, some 2,036 people in the Armed Forces of Ukraine had acute respiratory illness COVID-19 caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. In total, 11,678 people have recovered and 37 have died during the pandemic," the press service of the Medical Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine wrote on Facebook on Tuesday. "Some 91 new COVID-19 cases were registered in the past 24 hours."

Read alsoUkraine's government not to give up January lockdown plansOf those newly-infected, 14 people have been hospitalized, while another 77 are self-isolating, undergoing treatment at home under doctors' supervision. Currently, their state of health is satisfactory.

Some 217 servicemen are now isolated (including self-isolation). The number of those whose isolation term is expiring in the next three days is 110 people.

COVID-19 in Ukraine: Latest developments

Ukraine said 6,988 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of December 29, 2020,

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 1,037,362.

Author: UNIAN