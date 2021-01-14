Some 23 servicemen are now isolated (including self-isolation).

The number of COVID-19 coronavirus cases registered in the Armed Forces of Ukraine rose by 92 as of the morning of January 14.

"As of 10:00 Kyiv time on January 14, some 933 people in the Armed Forces of Ukraine had acute respiratory illness COVID-19 caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. In total, 13,828 people have recovered and 38 have died during the pandemic," the press service of the Medical Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine wrote on Facebook on Thursday. "Ninety-two new COVID-19 cases were registered in the past 24 hours."

Read alsoUkraine to see lockdown results two weeks after its completion – epidemiologistOf those newly-infected, 22 people have been hospitalized, while the rest are self-isolating, undergoing treatment at home under doctors' supervision. Currently, their state of health is satisfactory.

Some 23 servicemen are now isolated (including self-isolation). The number of those whose isolation term is expiring in the next three days is 38 people.

Ukraine said 7,925 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of January 14, 2021.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 1,138,764.

