The number of COVID-19 coronavirus cases registered in the Armed Forces of Ukraine rose by six as of the morning of January 11.

"As of 10:00 Kyiv time on January 11, some 1,209 people in the Armed Forces of Ukraine had acute respiratory illness COVID-19 caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. In total, 13,336 people have recovered and 38 have died during the pandemic," the press service of the Medical Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine wrote on Facebook on Monday. "Six new COVID-19 cases were registered in the past 24 hours."

Read alsoHealth Ministry forecasts spike in COVID-19 cases "as early as this week"Of those newly-infected, one person has been hospitalized, while the rest are self-isolating, undergoing treatment at home under doctors' supervision. Currently, their state of health is satisfactory.

Some 39 servicemen are now isolated (including self-isolation). The number of those whose isolation term is expiring in the next three days is six people.

COVID-19 in Ukraine: Latest developments

Ukraine said 4,288 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of January 11, 2021.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 1,119,314.

