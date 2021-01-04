The new rules will be in effect throughout the country.

The coronavirus epidemic continues in Ukraine. In the spring, Ukrainians survived a lockdown with strict rules, and since the end of autumn there has been speculation about the resumption of a strict quarantine. The Cabinet of Ministers decided to tighten quarantine-related restrictions in Ukraine in January 2021 after the winter holidays.

The timing of lockdown in Ukraine

Tougher restrictions will be introduced after the New Year and Christmas holidays – from 00:00 on January 8 to 00:00 on January 25. In total, the restrictions will last 16 days.

Read alsoHealth Minister Stepanov forecasts surge in COVID-19 patients after holidays

What will be banned amid lockdown

This month, Ukrainians will face new restrictions, but they will not be as strict as during the spring lockdown in 2020.

Educational institutions will not work , except for kindergartens. Education will be available online.

, except for kindergartens. Education will be available online. Cafes, bars, restaurants , and all catering establishments will operate for takeout and delivery only.

, and all will operate for takeout and delivery only. Only those establishments whose work is permitted will work in shopping and entertainment malls .

. Any public, entertainment, sports and social events , concerts will not be held.

, will not be held. Cultural institutions, theaters , and cinemas will be closed.

, and will be closed. Gyms, fitness centers, swimming pools will not work.

will not work. Non-food markets will be closed.

What will be allowed

During the new quarantine, the following will be allowed:

trade in food products ;

; work of pharmacies and veterinary pharmacies;

and pharmacies; work of medical institutions ;

; sale of hygiene products, communications equipment, animal feed ;

; repair and maintenance of vehicles;

and of vehicles; gas stations without food zones;

without food zones; operation of banks and ATMs ;

and ; the work of post offices ;

; reception of clients in beauty salons and hair salons and barbers by appointment;

and and by appointment; the work of hostels and hotels (with limited time for serving breakfast);

and (with limited time for serving breakfast); sports events without spectators.

Public transport

The transport services in Ukraine will not be halted from January 8 to January 24. All urban, intercity and interregional transportation by any type of transport will operate as usual.

Transport will carry people only when seats are available. This restriction does not apply to the operation of the subway – there will be no restrictions on the number of passengers in the underground.

Author: UNIAN