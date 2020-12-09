The Cabinet of Ministers, Ukraine's government, plans to introduce a lockdown from January 8 to January 24, 2021.

"Enhanced quarantine curbs will be introduced in Ukraine from January 8 to January 24, 2021. Let's call them 'winter holidays for the sake of safety.' This is done to prevent the unfolding of a new powerful wave of morbidity, which may occur, in particular, after the New Year holidays," Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said while opening the government meeting, an UNIAN correspondent reported.