The Cabinet of Ministers, Ukraine's government, plans to introduce a lockdown from January 8 to January 24, 2021.
"Enhanced quarantine curbs will be introduced in Ukraine from January 8 to January 24, 2021. Let's call them 'winter holidays for the sake of safety.' This is done to prevent the unfolding of a new powerful wave of morbidity, which may occur, in particular, after the New Year holidays," Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said while opening the government meeting, an UNIAN correspondent reported.
"Enhanced quarantine curbs will be introduced to break the chain of morbidity that may form during the holidays," he added.
- On December 4, Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said the ministry would propose to the government to introduce strict quarantine with maximum restrictions starting from early January for three weeks.
- At the same time, President Volodymyr Zelensky said he had recommended that Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal not introduce a lockdown in December.
- Shmyhal said a lockdown would have to be introduced in Ukraine in January.