The Command of Ukraine's Armed Forces has reported one killed in action (KIA) amid seven violations of the latest ceasefire agreement by Russia-controlled armed groups in the Donbas warzone on Thursday, January 21.

"In the past day, January 21, seven ceasefire violations were recorded in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) zone," the press center of the Ukrainian JFO Command said on Facebook in an update as of 07:00 Kyiv time on January 22, 2021.

In particular, the Russian Federation's armed formations fired automatic and mounted grenade launchers and rifles near the town of Krasnohorivka.

Also, two enemy UAVs were spotted near the towns of Maryinka and Krasnohorivka, crossing the contact line before being jammed.

Read alsoRussia deliberately trying to block Donbas talks – KravchukThe Russian occupation forces also used an anti-tank grenade launcher and proscribed 82mm mortars near the village of Pyshchevyk, as well as grenade launchers of various systems, 120mm mortars and heavy machine guns near the village of Shyrokyne.

What is more, the Russian occupation troops fired 82mm mortars, grenade launchers of various systems and a heavy machine gun toward the Ukrainian positions near the village of Hnutove. Sniper fire was also recorded in this area.

"One Ukrainian soldier was killed as a result of enemy shelling. The JFO Command expresses deep condolences to the relatives of the deceased soldier," the report said.

The Ukrainian military had to return fire, countering the attacks by the Russian Federation's armed formations.

The violations were reported to OSCE representatives through the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) of the ceasefire in Donbas.

Since midnight, enemy forces have not attacked Ukrainian troops.

The Ukrainian military say the situation is under full control.

Donbas ceasefire: Background

Participants in the Trilateral Contact Group (Ukraine, Russia, and the OSCE) on the peace settlement in Donbas on July 22 agreed on a full and comprehensive ceasefire along the contact line from 00:01 on Monday, July 27.

On the very first day of the newly-agreed truce, Russia's hybrid military forces mounted three attacks on Ukrainian positions in Donbas, eastern Ukraine.

Author: UNIAN