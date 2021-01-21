Since midnight, enemy forces have not attacked Ukrainian troops.

The Command of Ukraine's Armed Forces has reported one wounded in action (WIA) amid two violations of the latest ceasefire agreement committed by Russia-controlled armed groups in the Donbas warzone on Wednesday, January 20.

"In the past day, January 20, two ceasefire violations were recorded in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) zone," the press center of the Ukrainian JFO Command said on Facebook in an update as of 07:00 Kyiv time on January 21, 2021.

In particular, the Russian Federation's armed formations fired a heavy machine gun and automatic rifles near the village of Starohnativka.

Read alsoOSCE Chairperson-in-Office Linde makes field visit to Donbas"One member of the Joint Forces was wounded as a result of the shelling. The soldier was rushed to the hospital where he received medical assistance," the report says.

The violations were reported to OSCE representatives through the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) of the ceasefire in Donbas.

Since midnight, enemy forces have not attacked Ukrainian troops.

The Ukrainian military say the situation is under full control.

Donbas ceasefire: Background

Participants in the Trilateral Contact Group (Ukraine, Russia, and the OSCE) on the peace settlement in Donbas on July 22 agreed on a full and comprehensive ceasefire along the contact line from 00:01 on Monday, July 27.

On the very first day of the newly-agreed truce, Russia's hybrid military forces mounted three attacks on Ukrainian positions in Donbas, eastern Ukraine.

Author: UNIAN