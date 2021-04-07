The Joint Forces had to fire back.

The Command of Ukraine's Armed Forces has reported two soldiers were killed amid escalation in the Donbas warzone on Tuesday, April 6, when Russia-controlled illegal armed groups mounted 14 attacks on Ukrainian positions.

"In the past day, April 6, as many as 14 ceasefire violations by the Russian Federation's armed formations were recorded in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) zone," the press center of the Ukrainian JFO Command said on Facebook in an update as of 07:00 Kyiv time on April 7, 2021.

In particular, the enemy fired proscribed 82mm mortars, tripod-mounted man-portable antitank guns, and heavy machine guns near the village of Nevelske.

They also used 82mm and 120mm mortars, tripod-mounted man-portable antitank guns, hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers, heavy machine guns, and automatic rifles near the villages of Pisky and Opytne.

Read alsoUkraine's delegation to TCG initiates emergency meetingWhat is more, Russia-led forces fired automatic grenade launchers, tripod-mounted man-portable antitank guns, and rifles near the town of Avdiyivka, and the villages of Novoselivka Druha, Kamianka, and Hnutove. Also, they used 82mm mortars, heavy machine guns, and hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers near the village of Novhorodske; grenade launchers of various systems and heavy machine guns near the villages of Zolote-4 and Shumy; as well as rifles near the village of Novotoshkivske.

"One Ukrainian soldier received a fatal gunshot wound amid enemy shelling. Moreover, one serviceman was killed in the JFO zone while stepping on an unknown explosive device," reads the report.

The Joint Forces' Command expresses its sincere condolences to their families and friends.

The Joint Forces had to fire back, the report said.

The violations were reported to OSCE representatives through the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) of the ceasefire in Donbas.

Since Wednesday midnight, enemy forces have not attacked Ukrainian troops.

The Ukrainian military say the situation is under their full control.

Donbas ceasefire: Background

Participants in the Trilateral Contact Group (Ukraine, Russia, and the OSCE) on the peace settlement in Donbas on July 22, 2020, agreed on a full and comprehensive ceasefire along the contact line from 00:01 on Monday, July 27, 2020.

On the very first day of the newly-agreed truce, Russia's hybrid military forces mounted three attacks on Ukrainian positions in Donbas, eastern Ukraine. Ukraine has reported more such violations over the latest period.

Translation: Kanaryan Lyudmila