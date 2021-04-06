The Joint Forces had to fire back.

The Command of Ukraine's Armed Forces has reported two killed in action (KIA) amid seven violations of the ceasefire agreement by Russia-controlled armed groups in the Donbas warzone on Monday, April 5.

"In the past day, April 5, seven ceasefire violations by the Russian Federation's armed formations were recorded in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) zone," the press center of the Ukrainian JFO Command said on Facebook in an update as of 07:00 Kyiv time on April 6, 2021.

In particular, the enemy fired grenade launchers of various systems and heavy machine guns near the village of Zolote-4, as well as automatic rifles near the village of Novo-Oleksandrivka.

Read alsoRussia's "peacekeepers" in Donbas would be "preliminary step" to annexation – media"Two servicemen received fatal gunshot wounds amid enemy shelling. The Joint Forces' Command expresses its sincere condolences to their families and friends," the report says.

Also, Russia-led troops used hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers, heavy machine guns and rifles near the town of Avdiyivka, and the villages of Lebedynske and Vodiane.

The Joint Forces had to fire back, the report said.

The violations were reported to OSCE representatives through the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) of the ceasefire in Donbas.

Since Tuesday midnight, enemy forces have not attacked Ukrainian troops.

The Ukrainian military say the situation is under their full control.

Donbas ceasefire: Background

Participants in the Trilateral Contact Group (Ukraine, Russia, and the OSCE) on the peace settlement in Donbas on July 22 agreed on a full and comprehensive ceasefire along the contact line from 00:01 on Monday, July 27, 2020.

On the very first day of the newly-agreed truce, Russia's hybrid military forces mounted three attacks on Ukrainian positions in Donbas, eastern Ukraine. Ukraine has reported more such violations over the latest period.

Translation: Kanaryan Lyudmila