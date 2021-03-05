There were no casualties in the past day.

The Command of Ukraine's Armed Forces has reported nine violations of the latest ceasefire agreement committed by Russia-controlled armed groups in the Donbas warzone on Thursday, March 4, against four incidences on March 3.

"In the past day, March 4, nine ceasefire violations were recorded in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) zone," the press center of the Ukrainian JFO Command said on Facebook in an update as of 07:00 Kyiv time on March 5, 2021.

In particular, the enemy troops fired a proscribed 120mm mortar toward Ukrainian positions near the village of Vodiane outside the occupied city of Donetsk. Also, they used the same type of weapons near the village of Vodiane in the Azov Sea littoral.

Read also"DPR" terrorists to introduce own "rules" for crossing contact line – Ukraine at TCGWhat is more, the Russian occupation troops fired automatic grenade launchers near the town of Avdiyivka, the same type of weapons and heavy machine guns near the village of Pisky, as well as a hand-held anti-tank grenade launcher near the village of Pavlopil. In that sector, an enemy UAV was also spotted crossing the contact line before being jammed.

Furthermore, the Russia-led forces fired anti-tank grenade launchers near the village of Talakivka, grenade launchers of various systems, and heavy machine guns near the village of Zolote-4, while automatic rifles were used against Ukrainian servicemen near the village of Novozvanivka.

The violations were reported to OSCE representatives through the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) of the ceasefire in Donbas.

Since Friday midnight, March 5, enemy forces have not attacked Ukrainian troops.

The Ukrainian military say the situation is under full control.

Donbas ceasefire: Background

Participants in the Trilateral Contact Group (Ukraine, Russia, and the OSCE) on the peace settlement in Donbas on July 22 agreed on a full and comprehensive ceasefire along the contact line from 00:01 on Monday, July 27, 2020.

On the very first day of the newly-agreed truce, Russia's hybrid military forces mounted three attacks on Ukrainian positions in Donbas, eastern Ukraine. Ukraine has reported more such violations over the latest period.

