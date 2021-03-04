The Joint Forces had to fire back.

The Command of Ukraine's Armed Forces has reported one wounded in action (WIA) amid four violations of the latest ceasefire agreement committed by Russia-controlled armed groups in the Donbas warzone on Wednesday, March 3.

"In the past day, March 3, four ceasefire violations were recorded in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) zone," the press center of the Ukrainian JFO Command said on Facebook in an update as of 07:00 Kyiv time on March 4, 2021.

In particular, the Russian occupation troops fired an under-barrel grenade launcher and automatic rifles near the village of Prychepylivka.

Read alsoKravchuk: 'DPR' statement on 'pre-emptive fire' seen as Russia's possible withdrawal from peace deal"A serviceman with Ukraine's Armed Forces was wounded amid shelling. He was rushed to the hospital where he received medical assistance," the report says.

Also, the enemy used grenade launchers of various systems near the village of Vodiane in the Azov Sea littoral.

What is more, the invaders fired anti-tank grenade launchers near the village of Vodiane outside the occupied city of Donetsk, as well as rifles near the village of Kamianka.

The Joint Forces had to fire back, the report said.

The violations were reported to OSCE representatives through the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) of the ceasefire in Donbas.

Since Thursday midnight, March 4, two ceasefire violations were recorded in the JFO zone. In particular, the enemy fired proscribed 120mm mortars toward Ukrainian positions near Vodiane outside Donetsk, while heavy machine guns were used near the village of Pisky.

There have been no casualties since Thursday midnight.

The Ukrainian military say the situation is under full control.

Donbas ceasefire: Background

Participants in the Trilateral Contact Group (Ukraine, Russia, and the OSCE) on the peace settlement in Donbas on July 22 agreed on a full and comprehensive ceasefire along the contact line from 00:01 on Monday, July 27, 2020.

On the very first day of the newly-agreed truce, Russia's hybrid military forces mounted three attacks on Ukrainian positions in Donbas, eastern Ukraine. Ukraine has reported more such violations over the latest period.

Reporting by UNIAN