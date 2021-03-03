There were no casualties over the period under review.

The Command of Ukraine's Armed Forces has reported one violation of the latest ceasefire agreement committed by Russia-controlled armed groups in the Donbas warzone on Tuesday, March 2.

"In the past day, March 2, one ceasefire violation was recorded in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) zone," the press center of the Ukrainian JFO Command said on Facebook in an update as of 07:00 Kyiv time on March 3, 2021.

What is more, an enemy UAV was spotted crossing the contact line near the village of Zhovte before being jammed.

Read alsoRussia uses Donbas as testing ground for new sniper weapons – intelAnother violation of the ceasefire in the JFO zone has been reported since Wednesday midnight. In particular, enemy forces fired automatic and anti-tank grenade launchers near the village of Vodiane.

There were no casualties over the period under review.

The violations were reported to OSCE representatives through the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) of the ceasefire in Donbas.

The Ukrainian military say the situation is under full control now.

Donbas ceasefire: Background

Participants in the Trilateral Contact Group (Ukraine, Russia, and the OSCE) on the peace settlement in Donbas on July 22 agreed on a full and comprehensive ceasefire along the contact line from 00:01 on Monday, July 27, 2020.

On the very first day of the newly-agreed truce, Russia's hybrid military forces mounted three attacks on Ukrainian positions in Donbas, eastern Ukraine. Ukraine has reported more such violations over the latest period.

Reporting by UNIAN