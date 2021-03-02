The Joint Forces had to fire back, the report said.

The Command of Ukraine's Armed Forces has reported seven violations of the latest ceasefire agreement committed by Russia-controlled armed groups in the Donbas warzone on Monday, March 1.

"In the past day, March 1, seven ceasefire violations were recorded in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) zone," the press center of the Ukrainian JFO Command said on Facebook in an update as of 07:00 Kyiv time on March 2, 2021.

In particular, the occupation forces fired automatic grenade launchers near the village of Vodiane, and anti-tank grenade launchers near the town of Krasnohorivka and the village of Pavlopil. Also, they used heavy machine guns near Krasnohorivka, and automatic rifles near the village of Nevelske.

"One member of the Armed Forces of Ukraine suffered a combat wound and another eight soldiers sustained combat-related injuries in the explosion of [their] military vehicle caused by an improvised explosive device near Pavlopil," the JFO HQ said.

Read alsoRussia uses Donbas as testing ground for new sniper weapons – intelThe soldiers were rushed to the hospital.

Senior officers of the respective military unit and military law enforcers are working on the scene. A probe into the incident is under way, it said.

What is more, Russia-controlled armed formations used automatic and hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers to shell Ukrainian positions near the village of Bohdanivka, as well as grenade launchers of various systems and heavy machine guns were used near the village of Luhanske.

The Joint Forces had to fire back, the report said.

Since midnight, enemy forces have not attacked Ukrainian troops.

The Ukrainian military say the situation is under full control.

Donbas ceasefire: Background

Participants in the Trilateral Contact Group (Ukraine, Russia, and the OSCE) on the peace settlement in Donbas on July 22 agreed on a full and comprehensive ceasefire along the contact line from 00:01 on Monday, July 27, 2020.

On the very first day of the newly-agreed truce, Russia's hybrid military forces mounted three attacks on Ukrainian positions in Donbas, eastern Ukraine. Ukraine has reported more such violations over the latest period.

