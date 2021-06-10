There were no casualties over the period under review.

The Command of Ukraine's Armed Forces has reported three violations of the ceasefire agreement committed by Russia-controlled armed groups in the Donbas warzone on June 9.

"In the past day, June 9, three ceasefire violations by the Russian Federation's armed formations were recorded in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) zone," the press center of the Ukrainian JFO Command wrote on Facebook in an update as of 07:00 Kyiv time on June 10, 2021.

In particular, enemy troops fired automatic rifles toward Ukrainian positions near the village of Novotoshkivske, as well as hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers and rifles near the village of Vodiane.

Read alsoZelensky visits front line in Donbas, dines with soldiers (Photo)Also, an enemy UAV was spotted crossing the contact line near the village of Raivka before being jammed.

Since Thursday midnight, one ceasefire violation has been recorded in the JFO zone. In particular, the enemy used tripod-mounted man-portable anti-tank guns and heavy machine guns near the near village of Novhorodske.

There were no casualties over the period under review.

The violations were reported to OSCE representatives through the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) of the ceasefire in Donbas.

The Ukrainian military say the situation is under their full control.

Other related news reports

Translation: Kanaryan Lyudmila