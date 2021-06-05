There were no casualties in the past day.

The Command of Ukraine's Armed Forces has reported two violations of the ceasefire agreement committed by Russia-controlled armed groups in the Donbas warzone on June 4.

"In the past day, June 4, two ceasefire violations by the Russian Federation's armed formations were recorded in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) zone," the press center of the Ukrainian JFO Command wrote on Facebook in an update as of 07:00 Kyiv time on June 5, 2021.

Read alsoUkraine envoy: Russian aggression took lives of over 240 Ukrainian childrenIn particular, enemy troops fired proscribed 82mm mortars near the villages of Pisky and Novhorodske.

The violations were reported to OSCE representatives through the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) of the ceasefire in Donbas.

Since Saturday midnight, enemy forces have not attacked Ukrainian troops.

The Ukrainian military say the situation is under their full control.

Translation: Kanaryan Lyudmila