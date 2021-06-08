There were no casualties in the past day.

The Command of Ukraine's Armed Forces has reported two violations of the ceasefire agreement committed by Russia-controlled armed groups in the Donbas warzone on June 7.

"In the past day, June 7, two ceasefire violations by the Russian Federation's armed formations were recorded in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) zone," the press center of the Ukrainian JFO Command wrote on Facebook in an update as of 07:00 Kyiv time on June 8, 2021.

In particular, enemy troops fired tripod-mounted man-portable anti-tank guns and automatic grenade launchers near the village of Lebedynske.

Read alsoTerrorist attack prevented in Luhansk region as FSB agent gets busted (Photo)Also, they used proscribed 82mm mortars, tripod-mounted man-portable anti-tank guns, automatic and hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers, as well as heavy machine guns near the village of Luhanske.

The Joint Forces had to fire back, the report says.

There were no casualties in the past day.

The violations were reported to OSCE representatives through the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) of the ceasefire in Donbas.

Since Tuesday midnight, two ceasefire violations have been recorded in the JFO zone. In particular, the enemy fired tripod-mounted man-portable anti-tank guns and heavy machine guns twice toward Ukrainian positions near the village of Novhorodske.

No casualties have been reported since Tuesday midnight.

The Ukrainian military say the situation is under their full control.

Translation: Kanaryan Lyudmila