The Command of Ukraine's Armed Forces has reported one wounded in action (WIA) amid four violations of the latest ceasefire agreement committed by Russia-controlled armed groups in the Donbas warzone on Thursday, February 4.

"In the past day, February 4, four ceasefire violations were recorded in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) zone," the press center of the Ukrainian JFO Command said on Facebook in an update as of 07:00 Kyiv time on February 5, 2021.

In particular, the Russian Federation's armed formations fired proscribed 82mm mortars and rifles near the village of Pivdenne.

"A Ukrainian defender was wounded as a result of the shelling. He was rushed to the hospital where he received medical assistance," the report says.

Also, enemy troops carried out engineering works toward Ukrainian defense positions outside the village of Krymske.

What is more, Russia-led forces used an anti-tank grenade launcher near the village of Vodiane, as well as hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers and rifles near the village of Pavlopil.

Since Friday midnight, one ceasefire violation by the Russian occupation forces was recorded near the village of Novomykhailivka, where the enemy fired hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers and rifles.

The violations were reported to OSCE representatives through the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) of the ceasefire in Donbas.

The situation is under full control of the Ukrainian military.

Donbas ceasefire: Background

Participants in the Trilateral Contact Group (Ukraine, Russia, and the OSCE) on the peace settlement in Donbas on July 22 agreed on a full and comprehensive ceasefire along the contact line from 00:01 on Monday, July 27.

On the very first day of the newly-agreed truce, Russia's hybrid military forces mounted three attacks on Ukrainian positions in Donbas, eastern Ukraine. Ukraine has reported more such violations over the latest period.

