There were no casualties in the past day.

The Command of Ukraine's Armed Forces has reported two violations of the latest ceasefire agreement committed by Russia-controlled armed groups in the Donbas warzone on Wednesday, February 3.

"In the past day, February 3, two ceasefire violations were recorded in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) zone," the press center of the Ukrainian JFO Command said on Facebook in an update as of 07:00 Kyiv time on February 4, 2021.

In particular, the Russian occupation troops fired an automatic grenade launcher toward Ukrainian positions near the village of Hnutove, as well as an under-barrel grenade launcher near the village of Vodiane.

Read alsoMinister tentatively assesses damage from Russian occupation in DonbasThe violations were reported to OSCE representatives through the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) on the ceasefire and stabilization in Donbas.

Since midnight, enemy forces have not attacked Ukrainian troops.

The Ukrainian military say the situation is under full control.

Donbas ceasefire: Background

Participants in the Trilateral Contact Group (Ukraine, Russia, and the OSCE) on the peace settlement in Donbas on July 22 agreed on a full and comprehensive ceasefire along the contact line from 00:01 on Monday, July 27, 2020.

On the very first day of the newly-agreed truce, Russia's hybrid military forces mounted three attacks on Ukrainian positions in Donbas, eastern Ukraine. Ukraine has reported more such violations over the latest period.

Author: UNIAN