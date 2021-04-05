There were no casualties in the past day.

The Command of Ukraine's Armed Forces has reported one violation of the latest ceasefire agreement committed by Russia-controlled armed groups in the Donbas warzone on Sunday, April 4.

"In the past day, April 4, one ceasefire violation by the Russian Federation's armed formations was recorded in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) zone," the press center of the Ukrainian JFO Command said on Facebook in an update as of 07:00 Kyiv time on April 5, 2021.

Read alsoRussia pulling military hardware toward Ukraine border: Videos show trucks with covered license plates (Video)In particular, enemy troops fired automatic grenade launchers and rifles near the village of Pivdenne.

The violation was reported to OSCE representatives through the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) of the ceasefire in Donbas.

Since Monday midnight, enemy forces have not attacked Ukrainian troops.

The Ukrainian military say the situation is under their full control.

Donbas ceasefire: Background

Participants in the Trilateral Contact Group (Ukraine, Russia, and the OSCE) on the peace settlement in Donbas on July 22 agreed on a full and comprehensive ceasefire along the contact line from 00:01 on Monday, July 27, 2020.

On the very first day of the newly-agreed truce, Russia's hybrid military forces mounted three attacks on Ukrainian positions in Donbas, eastern Ukraine. Ukraine has reported more such violations over the latest period.

Translation: Kanaryan Lyudmila