There were no casualties in the past day.

The Command of Ukraine's Armed Forces has reported 10 violations of the latest ceasefire agreement committed by Russia-controlled armed groups in the Donbas warzone on Monday, March 15.

"In the past day, March 15, ten ceasefire violations were recorded in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) zone," the press center of the Ukrainian JFO Command said on Facebook in an update as of 07:00 Kyiv time on March 16, 2021.

In particular, the enemy fired proscribed 82mm and 120mm mortars, grenade launchers of various systems, and heavy machine guns toward Ukrainian positions near the villages of Verkhniotoretske and Vodiane.

Also, the Russian occupation troops used heavy machine guns and automatic grenade launchers near the villages of Lebedynske and Trudivske.

Read alsoLaunching full-out war on Ukraine would be "tragic mistake for Russia" – KravchukWhat is more, they fired a hand-held anti-tank grenade launcher near the village of Hnutove, rifles near the town of Maryinka, as well as grenade launchers of various systems and heavy machine guns near the village of Pivdenne.

The Joint Forces had to fire back, the report said.

The violations were reported to OSCE representatives through the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) of the ceasefire in Donbas.

Since midnight, enemy forces have not attacked Ukrainian troops.

The Ukrainian military say the situation is under their full control.

Donbas ceasefire: Background

Participants in the Trilateral Contact Group (Ukraine, Russia, and the OSCE) on the peace settlement in Donbas on July 22 agreed on a full and comprehensive ceasefire along the contact line from 00:01 on Monday, July 27, 2020.

On the very first day of the newly-agreed truce, Russia's hybrid military forces mounted three attacks on Ukrainian positions in Donbas, eastern Ukraine. Ukraine has reported more such violations over the latest period.

Reporting by UNIAN