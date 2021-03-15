The Joint Forces had to fire back.

The Command of Ukraine's Armed Forces has reported one wounded in action (WIA) amid 13 violations of the latest ceasefire agreement committed by Russia-controlled armed groups in the Donbas warzone on Sunday, March 14.

"In the past day, March 14, thirteen ceasefire violations were recorded in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) zone," the press center of the Ukrainian JFO Command said in a Facebook update as of 07:00 Kyiv time on March 15, 2021.

In particular, the enemy fired proscribed 82mm mortars, heavy machine guns, hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers, and automatic rifles near the village of Pivdenne.

"A member of the Armed Forces of Ukraine received a gunshot wound amid enemy shelling. The defender was promptly provided with first aid and rushed to the hospital," it said.

His condition is satisfactory.

Read alsoLaunching full-out war on Ukraine would be "tragic mistake for Russia" – KravchukAlso, the Russian occupation troops used an anti-tank missile system, grenade launchers of various systems, and rifles near the village of Katerynivka.

Moreover, the enemy fired heavy machine guns toward Ukrainian positions near the village of Luhanske, while automatic and anti-tank grenade launchers were used near the village of Troyitske.

What is more, the Russian Federation's armed formations fired heavy machine guns and rifles near the village of Lebedynske, under-barrel grenade launchers near the town of Avdiyivka and the village of Opytne, hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers and rifles near the village of Pisky, as well as automatic grenade launchers near the village of Hnutove.

The Joint Forces had to fire back, the report said.

The violations were reported to OSCE representatives through the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) of the ceasefire in Donbas.

Since midnight, enemy forces have not attacked Ukrainian troops.

The Ukrainian military say the situation is under their full control.

Donbas ceasefire: Background

Participants in the Trilateral Contact Group (Ukraine, Russia, and the OSCE) on the peace settlement in Donbas on July 22 agreed on a full and comprehensive ceasefire along the contact line from 00:01 on Monday, July 27, 2020.

On the very first day of the newly-agreed truce, Russia's hybrid military forces mounted three attacks on Ukrainian positions in Donbas, eastern Ukraine. Ukraine has reported more such violations over the latest period.

Reporting by Kanaryan Lyudmila