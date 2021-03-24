There were no casualties in the past day.

The Command of Ukraine's Armed Forces has reported 10 violations of the latest ceasefire agreement committed by Russia-controlled armed groups in the Donbas warzone on Tuesday, March 23.

"In the past day, March 23, ten ceasefire violations were recorded in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) zone," the press center of the Ukrainian JFO Command said on Facebook in an update as of 07:00 Kyiv time on March 24, 2021.

In particular, Russia-led forces fired grenade launchers of various systems and automatic rifles toward Ukrainian positions near the village of Vodiane, as well as grenade launchers of various systems, heavy machine guns and rifles near the town of Avdiyivka.

Read alsoUkraine intel dismisses as fake reports on recent deployment of 100 Russian tanks in DonbasThey also used hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers near the village of Shumy, anti-tank grenade launchers near the village of Hnutove, rifles near the village of Shyrokyne, as well as automatic grenade launchers and rifles near the village of Slavne.

The violations were reported to OSCE representatives through the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) of the ceasefire in Donbas.

Since midnight, enemy forces have not attacked Ukrainian troops.

The Ukrainian military say the situation is under their full control.

Donbas ceasefire: Background

Participants in the Trilateral Contact Group (Ukraine, Russia, and the OSCE) on the peace settlement in Donbas on July 22 agreed on a full and comprehensive ceasefire along the contact line from 00:01 on Monday, July 27, 2020.

On the very first day of the newly-agreed truce, Russia's hybrid military forces mounted three attacks on Ukrainian positions in Donbas, eastern Ukraine. Ukraine has reported more such violations over the latest period.

Reporting by UNIAN