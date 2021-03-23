There were no casualties in the past day.

The Command of Ukraine's Armed Forces has reported five violations of the latest ceasefire agreement committed by Russia-controlled armed groups in the Donbas warzone on Monday, March 22.

"In the past day, March 22, five ceasefire violations were recorded in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) zone," the press center of the Ukrainian JFO Command said on Facebook in an update as of 07:00 Kyiv time on March 23, 2021.

In particular, Russia-led forces fired proscribed 120mm and 82mm mortars toward Ukrainian positions near the village of Pisky, as well as automatic grenade launchers near the village of Bohdanivka.

Read alsoPresident's Office hopes latest escalation in Donbas not to critically affect peace talksThe enemy also employed grenade launchers of various systems near the village of Vodiane, while heavy machine guns were used near the village of Taramchuk.

The Joint Forces had to fire back, the report says.

Reports on the said violations were handed to OSCE representatives through the Joint Center for Ceasefire Control and Coordination (JCCC).

Since Tuesday midnight, March 23, one ceasefire violation was recorded in the JFO zone. In particular, the enemy fired grenade launchers of various systems and automatic rifles near Vodiane.

The Ukrainian military say the situation is under their full control.

Donbas ceasefire: Background

Participants in the Trilateral Contact Group (Ukraine, Russia, and the OSCE) on the peace settlement in Donbas on July 22 agreed on a full and comprehensive ceasefire along the contact line from 00:01 on Monday, July 27, 2020.

On the very first day of the newly-agreed truce, Russia's hybrid military forces mounted three attacks on Ukrainian positions in Donbas, eastern Ukraine. Ukraine has reported more such violations over the latest period.

Reporting by UNIAN