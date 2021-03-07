The Joint Forces had to fire back, the report said.

The Command of Ukraine's Armed Forces has reported 10 violations of the latest ceasefire agreement committed by Russia-controlled armed groups in the Donbas warzone on Saturday, March 6.

"In the past day, March 6, 10 ceasefire violations were recorded in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) zone," the press center of the Ukrainian JFO Command said on Facebook in an update as of 07:00 Kyiv time on March 7, 2021.

Read alsoDonbas talks in deadlock as Russia puts forward another demand – journalistIn particular, the Russian Federation's armed formations fired proscribed 120mm and 82mm mortars, and small arms toward Ukrainian positions near the village of Vodiane in the Azov Sea littoral, and the village of Opytne.

Also, the enemy troops used grenade launchers of various systems and heavy machine guns near the town of Maryinka, and the villages of Pisky and Pavlopil.

The Joint Forces had to fire back, the report said.

There were no casualties in the past day.

The violations were reported to OSCE representatives through the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) of the ceasefire in Donbas.

Since midnight, enemy forces have not attacked Ukrainian troops.

The Ukrainian military say the situation is under full control.

Donbas ceasefire: Background

Participants in the Trilateral Contact Group (Ukraine, Russia, and the OSCE) on the peace settlement in Donbas on July 22 agreed on a full and comprehensive ceasefire along the contact line from 00:01 on Monday, July 27, 2020.

On the very first day of the newly-agreed truce, Russia's hybrid military forces mounted three attacks on Ukrainian positions in Donbas, eastern Ukraine. Ukraine has reported more such violations over the latest period.

Reporting by UNIAN