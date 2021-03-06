The Mission's freedom of movement continued to be restricted.

The OSCE Special Monitoring Mission (SMM) to Ukraine on March 4 recorded 47 violations of the ceasefire in Donbas.

This is stated in the OSCE SMM's March 5 daily report based on information as of 19:30 Kyiv time on March 4, 2021.

"In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded 11 ceasefire violations. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 102 ceasefire violations in the region," it said.

In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded 36 ceasefire violations. In the previous reporting period, it recorded no ceasefire violations.

It is noted the Mission's freedom of movement continued to be restricted.

Latest developments in Donbas

Earlier, the so-called "people's militia of the DPR" announced they allegedly "had obtained permission for pre-emptive fire to suppress the enemy's gun positions."

Head of the Ukrainian delegation to the TCG Leonid Kravchuk said the relevant announcement was seen as Russia's possible withdrawal from the peace deal on Donbas.

On March 4, Russian president Vladimir Putin's press secretary Dmitry Peskov claimed the Ukrainian side should remain a supporter of the Minsk agreements, and expressed "concern" about the rising tension along the contact line in Donbas.

In this regard, Ukraine's Foreign Ministry called on Russia to stop shifting responsibility for the implementation of the Minsk agreements onto others.

