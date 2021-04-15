There were no casualties in the past day.

The Command of Ukraine's Armed Forces has reported eight violations of the latest ceasefire agreement committed by Russia-controlled armed groups in the Donbas warzone on Wednesday, April 14.

"In the past day, April 14, eight ceasefire violations by the Russian Federation's armed formations were recorded in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) zone," the press center of the Ukrainian JFO Command said on Facebook in an update as of 07:00 a.m. Kyiv time on April 15, 2021.

In particular, enemy troops fired automatic grenade launchers and heavy machine guns near the town of Svitlodarsk and the village of Zolote-4, as well as automatic rifles near the village of Pisky.

They also used under-barrel grenade launchers and rifles near the village of Nevelske, and heavy machine guns near the village of Berehove.

Read alsoRussia could attack from occupied Crimea – Ukraine defense chiefMoreover, the enemy remotely planted POM-2 anti-personnel mines, using hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers twice near the village of Mayorsk.

What is more, an enemy UAV was also spotted crossing the contact line near the village of Pavlopil before being jammed.

There were no casualties in the past day.

The JFO Command also reported Russia-led forces continued to carry out engineering works at their old and new positions toward the contact line, in particular, near the villages of Kruta Balka and Zolote-5, as well as in the territory of the ruined Donetsk airport.

The violations were reported to OSCE representatives through the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) of the ceasefire in Donbas.

Since Thursday midnight, enemy forces have not attacked Ukrainian troops.

The Ukrainian military say the situation is under their full control.

Donbas ceasefire: Background

Participants in the Trilateral Contact Group (Ukraine, Russia, and the OSCE) on the peace settlement in Donbas on July 22 agreed on a full and comprehensive ceasefire along the contact line from 00:01 on Monday, July 27, 2020.

On the very first day of the newly-agreed truce, Russia's hybrid military forces mounted three attacks on Ukrainian positions in Donbas, eastern Ukraine. Ukraine has reported more such violations over the latest period.

Translation: Kanaryan Lyudmila